Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 2%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
7 (63.63%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (36.36%)
Bester Trade:
15.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-10.75 USD
Bruttoprofit:
61.43 USD (3 950 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (18.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
18.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading-Aktivität:
42.78%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Letzter Trade:
10 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
29 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.09
Long-Positionen:
7 (63.64%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (36.36%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.07 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-10.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-10.75 USD (1)
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
Kapital:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD@ 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD@ 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10.75 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "WMMarkets-Real1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
