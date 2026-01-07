信号部分
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 1%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10
盈利交易:
6 (60.00%)
亏损交易:
4 (40.00%)
最好交易:
10.42 USD
最差交易:
-10.75 USD
毛利:
46.23 USD (3 191 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (18.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
18.75 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
42.78%
最大入金加载:
1.20%
最近交易:
21 几分钟前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
29 分钟
采收率:
1.67
长期交易:
7 (70.00%)
短期交易:
3 (30.00%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
1.80 USD
平均利润:
7.71 USD
平均损失:
-7.07 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-10.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10.75 USD (1)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
净值:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD@ 18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD@ 368
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +10.42 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +18.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 WMMarkets-Real1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
