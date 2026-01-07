- 成长
交易:
10
盈利交易:
6 (60.00%)
亏损交易:
4 (40.00%)
最好交易:
10.42 USD
最差交易:
-10.75 USD
毛利:
46.23 USD (3 191 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (18.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
18.75 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
42.78%
最大入金加载:
1.20%
最近交易:
21 几分钟前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
29 分钟
采收率:
1.67
长期交易:
7 (70.00%)
短期交易:
3 (30.00%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
1.80 USD
平均利润:
7.71 USD
平均损失:
-7.07 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-10.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10.75 USD (1)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
净值:
0.72% (10.80 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD@
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD@
|18
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD@
|368
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +10.42 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +18.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.75 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 WMMarkets-Real1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading
Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.
Why follow this signal
- Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
- Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
- Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
- Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.
Recommended conditions
- Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging (recommended)
How to start
- Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
- Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
- Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.
Performance & expectations
The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
没有评论
