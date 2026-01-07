- Croissance
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD@
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD@
|18
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD@
|368
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "WMMarkets-Real1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.
Why follow this signal
- Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
- Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
- Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
- Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.
Recommended conditions
- Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging (recommended)
How to start
- Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
- Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
- Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.
Performance & expectations
The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
