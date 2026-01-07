SinaisSeções
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 1%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
6 (60.00%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (40.00%)
Melhor negociação:
10.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-10.75 USD
Lucro bruto:
46.23 USD (3 191 pips)
Perda bruta:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (18.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
18.75 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
42.78%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.20%
Último negócio:
27 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
29 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.67
Negociações longas:
7 (70.00%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (30.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
1.80 USD
Lucro médio:
7.71 USD
Perda média:
-7.07 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-10.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10.75 USD (1)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

