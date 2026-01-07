SeñalesSecciones
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 5%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
16 (66.66%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
8 (33.33%)
Mejor transacción:
26.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.98 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
150.33 USD (9 687 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-72.31 USD (6 178 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (42.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
42.02 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Actividad comercial:
47.92%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.37%
Último trade:
53 minutos
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
48 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
3.01
Transacciones Largas:
16 (66.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (33.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.08
Beneficio Esperado:
3.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.40 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.04 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-25.96 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-25.96 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.20%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
25.96 USD (1.66%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.66% (25.96 USD)
De fondos:
2.60% (39.92 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD@ 78
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD@ 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +26.30 USD
Peor transacción: -21 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.96 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "WMMarkets-Real1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
