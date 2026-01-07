- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD@
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD@
|78
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD@
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "WMMarkets-Real1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.
Why follow this signal
- Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
- Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
- Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
- Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.
Recommended conditions
- Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging (recommended)
How to start
- Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
- Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
- Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.
Performance & expectations
The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
USD
USD
USD