시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Project IO
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 4%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
17
이익 거래:
11 (64.70%)
손실 거래:
6 (35.29%)
최고의 거래:
26.30 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.43 USD
총 수익:
108.31 USD (6 817 pips)
총 손실:
-46.35 USD (4 632 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (18.75 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
26.30 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.37
거래 활동:
61.24%
최대 입금량:
1.20%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
17
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
4.98
롱(주식매수):
11 (64.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 (35.29%)
수익 요인:
2.34
기대수익:
3.64 USD
평균 이익:
9.85 USD
평균 손실:
-7.73 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-12.43 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-12.43 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
12.43 USD (0.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
자본금별:
2.60% (39.92 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD@ 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD@ 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +26.30 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +18.75 USD
연속 최대 손실: -12.43 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "WMMarkets-Real1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Project IO
월별 30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
1
100%
17
64%
61%
2.33
3.64
USD
3%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.