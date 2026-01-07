SignalsSections
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
15.20 USD
Worst trade:
-10.75 USD
Gross Profit:
61.43 USD (3 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (18.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
42.78%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.09
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
3.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.78 USD
Average Loss:
-7.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.75 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
By Equity:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD@ 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD@ 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.20 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WMMarkets-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No reviews
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
