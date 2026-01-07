- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD@
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD@
|18
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD@
|368
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "WMMarkets-Real1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.
Why follow this signal
- Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
- Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
- Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
- Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.
Recommended conditions
- Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging (recommended)
How to start
- Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
- Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
- Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.
Performance & expectations
The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
