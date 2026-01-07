SegnaliSezioni
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
10.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
46.23 USD (3 191 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (18.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
18.75 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
42.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.20%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
29 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.67
Long Trade:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (30.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
1.80 USD
Profitto medio:
7.71 USD
Perdita media:
-7.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-10.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.75 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
Per equità:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD@ 18
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD@ 368
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.42 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "WMMarkets-Real1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
