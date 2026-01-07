シグナルセクション
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 2%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
11
利益トレード:
7 (63.63%)
損失トレード:
4 (36.36%)
ベストトレード:
15.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.75 USD
総利益:
61.43 USD (3 950 pips)
総損失:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (18.75 USD)
最大連続利益:
18.75 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.37
取引アクティビティ:
42.78%
最大入金額:
1.20%
最近のトレード:
7 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
29 分
リカバリーファクター:
3.09
長いトレード:
7 (63.64%)
短いトレード:
4 (36.36%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.17
期待されたペイオフ:
3.02 USD
平均利益:
8.78 USD
平均損失:
-7.07 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-10.75 USD)
最大連続損失:
-10.75 USD (1)
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD@ 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD@ 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +18.75 USD
最大連続損失: -10.75 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"WMMarkets-Real1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

レビューなし
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
