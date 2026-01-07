- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
11
利益トレード:
7 (63.63%)
損失トレード:
4 (36.36%)
ベストトレード:
15.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.75 USD
総利益:
61.43 USD (3 950 pips)
総損失:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (18.75 USD)
最大連続利益:
18.75 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.37
取引アクティビティ:
42.78%
最大入金額:
1.20%
最近のトレード:
7 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
29 分
リカバリーファクター:
3.09
長いトレード:
7 (63.64%)
短いトレード:
4 (36.36%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.17
期待されたペイオフ:
3.02 USD
平均利益:
8.78 USD
平均損失:
-7.07 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-10.75 USD)
最大連続損失:
-10.75 USD (1)
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.72% (10.80 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD@
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD@
|33
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD@
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +18.75 USD
最大連続損失: -10.75 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"WMMarkets-Real1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading
Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.
Why follow this signal
- Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
- Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
- Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
- Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.
Recommended conditions
- Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging (recommended)
How to start
- Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
- Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
- Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.
Performance & expectations
The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
1
100%
11
63%
43%
2.17
3.02
USD
USD
1%
1:500