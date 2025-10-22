СигналыРазделы
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
1 / 1.9K USD
Копировать за 39 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 279
Прибыльных трейдов:
893 (69.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
386 (30.18%)
Лучший трейд:
237.36 GBP
Худший трейд:
-520.34 GBP
Общая прибыль:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (661.44 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
91.60%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.13%
Последний трейд:
10 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
161
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
6.24
Длинных трейдов:
1 091 (85.30%)
Коротких трейдов:
188 (14.70%)
Профит фактор:
1.78
Мат. ожидание:
5.19 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
16.97 GBP
Средний убыток:
-22.05 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-816.83 GBP (10)
Прирост в месяц:
87.14%
Алготрейдинг:
62%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
72.40 GBP
Максимальная:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
По эквити:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +237.36 GBP
Худший трейд: -520 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 21
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +661.44 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -431.40 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
еще 157...
About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.16 12:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 20:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Whales
39 USD в месяц
221%
1
1.9K
USD
9.7K
GBP
13
62%
1 279
69%
92%
1.78
5.19
GBP
32%
1:500
Копировать

