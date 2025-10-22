シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Whales
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
1 / 1.9K USD
月額  39  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 279
利益トレード:
893 (69.82%)
損失トレード:
386 (30.18%)
ベストトレード:
237.36 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-520.34 GBP
総利益:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
総損失:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (661.44 GBP)
最大連続利益:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
91.60%
最大入金額:
15.13%
最近のトレード:
1 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
159
平均保有時間:
11 時間
リカバリーファクター:
6.24
長いトレード:
1 091 (85.30%)
短いトレード:
188 (14.70%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.78
期待されたペイオフ:
5.19 GBP
平均利益:
16.97 GBP
平均損失:
-22.05 GBP
最大連続の負け:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-816.83 GBP (10)
月間成長:
87.14%
アルゴリズム取引:
62%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
72.40 GBP
最大の:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
エクイティによる:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +237.36 GBP
最悪のトレード: -520 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 21
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +661.44 GBP
最大連続損失: -431.40 GBP

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
157 より多く...
About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


レビューなし
