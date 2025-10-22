SignalsSections
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
1 / 1.9K USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 279
Profit Trades:
893 (69.82%)
Loss Trades:
386 (30.18%)
Best trade:
237.36 GBP
Worst trade:
-520.34 GBP
Gross Profit:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (661.44 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
91.60%
Max deposit load:
15.13%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.24
Long Trades:
1 091 (85.30%)
Short Trades:
188 (14.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
5.19 GBP
Average Profit:
16.97 GBP
Average Loss:
-22.05 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-816.83 GBP (10)
Monthly growth:
87.14%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.40 GBP
Maximal:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
By Equity:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +237.36 GBP
Worst trade: -520 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +661.44 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -431.40 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
157 more...
About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


No reviews
2026.01.15 20:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Whales
39 USD per month
221%
1
1.9K
USD
9.7K
GBP
13
62%
1 279
69%
92%
1.78
5.19
GBP
32%
1:500
