- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|974
|AUDCAD
|97
|USTEC
|69
|EURAUD
|29
|XAGUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|23
|AUDUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|17
|GBPUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|US500
|3
|
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.0K
|AUDCAD
|984
|USTEC
|-152
|EURAUD
|68
|XAGUSD
|570
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|-87
|USDCAD
|94
|GBPUSD
|32
|BTCUSD
|27
|GBPJPY
|-30
|USDJPY
|38
|US500
|3
|
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|USTEC
|-23K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|28K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|764
|BTCUSD
|278K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|2K
|US500
|900
|
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.43 × 14
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5666
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 370
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.88 × 937
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 771
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 34
About this signal
This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.
The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.
Since then:
-
Risk per trade has been significantly reduced
-
Position sizing has been refined
-
Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis
Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.
Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.
This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings
My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.
If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.
Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.
