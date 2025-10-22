About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.

The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

Position sizing has been refined

Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.

Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings





My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.



