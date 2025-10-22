信号部分
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0条评论
可靠性
13
1 / 1.9K USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 279
盈利交易:
893 (69.82%)
亏损交易:
386 (30.18%)
最好交易:
237.36 GBP
最差交易:
-520.34 GBP
毛利:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (661.44 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
91.60%
最大入金加载:
15.13%
最近交易:
0 几分钟前
每周交易:
156
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
6.24
长期交易:
1 091 (85.30%)
短期交易:
188 (14.70%)
利润因子:
1.78
预期回报:
5.19 GBP
平均利润:
16.97 GBP
平均损失:
-22.05 GBP
最大连续失误:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-816.83 GBP (10)
每月增长:
87.14%
算法交易:
62%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
72.40 GBP
最大值:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
净值:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +237.36 GBP
最差交易: -520 GBP
最大连续赢利: 21
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +661.44 GBP
最大连续亏损: -431.40 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


没有评论
2026.01.15 20:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
