- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|974
|AUDCAD
|97
|USTEC
|69
|EURAUD
|29
|XAGUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|23
|AUDUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|17
|GBPUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|US500
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.0K
|AUDCAD
|984
|USTEC
|-152
|EURAUD
|68
|XAGUSD
|570
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|-87
|USDCAD
|94
|GBPUSD
|32
|BTCUSD
|27
|GBPJPY
|-30
|USDJPY
|38
|US500
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|USTEC
|-23K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|28K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|764
|BTCUSD
|278K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|2K
|US500
|900
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.43 × 14
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5666
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 370
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.88 × 937
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 771
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 34
About this signal
This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.
The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.
Since then:
-
Risk per trade has been significantly reduced
-
Position sizing has been refined
-
Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis
Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.
Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.
This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings
My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.
If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.
Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.
