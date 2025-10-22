SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Whales
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
1 / 1.9K USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 279
Gewinntrades:
893 (69.82%)
Verlusttrades:
386 (30.18%)
Bester Trade:
237.36 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-520.34 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (661.44 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
91.60%
Max deposit load:
15.13%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
156
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.24
Long-Positionen:
1 091 (85.30%)
Short-Positionen:
188 (14.70%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.78
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.19 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.97 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.05 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-816.83 GBP (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
87.14%
Algo-Trading:
62%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
72.40 GBP
Maximaler:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
Kapital:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +237.36 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -520 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 21
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +661.44 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -431.40 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
noch 157 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 20:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Whales
39 USD pro Monat
221%
1
1.9K
USD
9.7K
GBP
13
62%
1 279
69%
92%
1.78
5.19
GBP
32%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.