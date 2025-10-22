SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Whales
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
1 / 1.9K USD
incremento desde 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 279
Transacciones Rentables:
893 (69.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
386 (30.18%)
Mejor transacción:
237.36 GBP
Peor transacción:
-520.34 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
15 151.21 GBP (1 284 719 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (661.44 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
91.60%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.13%
Último trade:
24 minutos
Trades a la semana:
161
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.24
Transacciones Largas:
1 091 (85.30%)
Transacciones Cortas:
188 (14.70%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.78
Beneficio Esperado:
5.19 GBP
Beneficio medio:
16.97 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-22.05 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-816.83 GBP (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
87.14%
Trading algorítmico:
62%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
72.40 GBP
Máxima:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
De fondos:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 974
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 7.0K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 216K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +237.36 GBP
Peor transacción: -520 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 21
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +661.44 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -431.40 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Whales
39 USD al mes
221%
1
1.9K
USD
9.7K
GBP
13
62%
1 279
69%
92%
1.78
5.19
GBP
32%
1:500
