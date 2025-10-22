- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|974
|AUDCAD
|97
|USTEC
|69
|EURAUD
|29
|XAGUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|23
|AUDUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|17
|GBPUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|US500
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.0K
|AUDCAD
|984
|USTEC
|-152
|EURAUD
|68
|XAGUSD
|570
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|-87
|USDCAD
|94
|GBPUSD
|32
|BTCUSD
|27
|GBPJPY
|-30
|USDJPY
|38
|US500
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|USTEC
|-23K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|28K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|764
|BTCUSD
|278K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|2K
|US500
|900
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.43 × 14
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5666
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 370
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.88 × 937
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 771
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 34
About this signal
This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.
The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.
Since then:
-
Risk per trade has been significantly reduced
-
Position sizing has been refined
-
Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis
Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.
Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.
This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings
My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.
If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.
Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.
