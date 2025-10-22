SinaisSeções
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
1 / 1.9K USD
Copiar por 39 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 220%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 277
Negociações com lucro:
891 (69.77%)
Negociações com perda:
386 (30.23%)
Melhor negociação:
237.36 GBP
Pior negociação:
-520.34 GBP
Lucro bruto:
15 108.51 GBP (1 281 871 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 510.34 GBP (775 659 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (661.44 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
91.60%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.13%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
159
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.20
Negociações longas:
1 089 (85.28%)
Negociações curtas:
188 (14.72%)
Fator de lucro:
1.78
Valor esperado:
5.17 GBP
Lucro médio:
16.96 GBP
Perda média:
-22.05 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-816.83 GBP (10)
Crescimento mensal:
88.95%
Algotrading:
63%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
72.40 GBP
Máximo:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 972
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 6.9K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 213K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +237.36 GBP
Pior negociação: -520 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 21
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +661.44 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -431.40 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
157 mais ...
About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


Sem comentários
