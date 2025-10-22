시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Whales
Mehmet Serin

Whales

Mehmet Serin
0 리뷰
안정성
13
1 / 1.9K USD
월별 39 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 221%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 285
이익 거래:
897 (69.80%)
손실 거래:
388 (30.19%)
최고의 거래:
237.36 GBP
최악의 거래:
-520.34 GBP
총 수익:
15 265.55 GBP (1 288 638 pips)
총 손실:
-8 629.49 GBP (780 501 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (661.44 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
1 011.75 GBP (21)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
91.60%
최대 입금량:
15.13%
최근 거래:
10 분 전
주별 거래 수:
164
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
6.23
롱(주식매수):
1 097 (85.37%)
숏(주식차입매도):
188 (14.63%)
수익 요인:
1.77
기대수익:
5.16 GBP
평균 이익:
17.02 GBP
평균 손실:
-22.24 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-431.40 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-816.83 GBP (10)
월별 성장률:
86.62%
Algo 트레이딩:
62%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
72.40 GBP
최대한의:
1 065.05 GBP (23.50%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
23.50% (1 065.05 GBP)
자본금별:
31.98% (1 184.30 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 980
AUDCAD 97
USTEC 69
EURAUD 29
XAGUSD 28
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 17
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 3
US500 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 6.9K
AUDCAD 984
USTEC -152
EURAUD 68
XAGUSD 570
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD -87
USDCAD 94
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 27
GBPJPY -30
USDJPY 38
US500 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 215K
AUDCAD 5.9K
USTEC -23K
EURAUD 1.9K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
GBPUSD 764
BTCUSD 278K
GBPJPY -2.1K
USDJPY 2K
US500 900
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +237.36 GBP
최악의 거래: -520 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 21
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +661.44 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -431.40 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
VTMarkets-Live
0.83 × 370
Exness-MT5Real8
0.88 × 937
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 34
157 더...
About this signal

This is my personal live trading account, shared mainly for transparency and self-monitoring.

The account went through a more aggressive phase in its early stage.
The maximum drawdown occurred once, during the initial period of the account.

Since then:

  • Risk per trade has been significantly reduced

  • Position sizing has been refined

  • Trade selection is now filtered using order flow analysis

Current trading focuses on controlled risk, cleaner execution, and consistency, rather than rapid growth.

Trades are executed based on my own plan and are not optimised for subscribers.

This is still an active trading account, and drawdowns are part of trading.
Followers are strongly advised to use lower risk settings


My current account equity is significantly higher than many new followers’ accounts.

If you copy trades 1:1 with a smaller balance, the same positions may represent much higher risk for your account and can lead to margin issues.

Followers with lower capital are strongly advised to reduce lot size and risk percentage when copying this signal.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.16 12:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 20:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 02:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Whales
월별 39 USD
221%
1
1.9K
USD
9.6K
GBP
13
62%
1 285
69%
92%
1.76
5.16
GBP
32%
1:500
복제

