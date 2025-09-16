СигналыРазделы
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 отзывов
Надежность
20 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
500
Прибыльных трейдов:
255 (51.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
245 (49.00%)
Лучший трейд:
14 985.28 USD
Худший трейд:
-14 945.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
Общий убыток:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
24 973.52 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
85.73%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
113.46%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
23
Ср. время удержания:
15 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.82
Длинных трейдов:
416 (83.20%)
Коротких трейдов:
84 (16.80%)
Профит фактор:
1.13
Мат. ожидание:
57.29 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1 002.79 USD
Средний убыток:
-926.79 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
10.30%
Годовой прогноз:
124.95%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
12 820.79 USD
Максимальная:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
По эквити:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +14 985.28 USD
Худший трейд: -14 946 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +24 973.52 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -13 460.63 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
еще 9...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


Нет отзывов
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
