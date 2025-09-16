- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|112
|NDX
|112
|USDJPY
|75
|EURJPY
|63
|GBPJPY
|57
|XAUUSD
|43
|GDAXI
|19
|WS30
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|SP500
|1.4K
|NDX
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|16K
|EURJPY
|-7.7K
|GBPJPY
|-17K
|XAUUSD
|16K
|GDAXI
|521
|WS30
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|SP500
|1.6K
|NDX
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|6.4K
|EURJPY
|-910
|GBPJPY
|-7.7K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|GDAXI
|245
|WS30
|975
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.44 × 1053
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.00 × 15
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.36 × 25
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.65 × 120
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.18 × 85
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.
The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:
-
Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.
-
Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.
-
Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.
Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.
Key Features
-
Three complementary strategies
-
Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation
-
Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls
-
No martingale, no grid, no AI
-
Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)
Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.
This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.
