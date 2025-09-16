SegnaliSezioni
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
125
Profit Trade:
62 (49.60%)
Loss Trade:
63 (50.40%)
Best Trade:
3 378.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 643.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
33 425.65 USD (39 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-34 690.40 USD (44 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (2 603.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 541.71 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
84.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
90.34%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.16
Long Trade:
96 (76.80%)
Short Trade:
29 (23.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-10.12 USD
Profitto medio:
539.12 USD
Perdita media:
-550.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-5 067.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 067.62 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-1.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 112.16 USD
Massimale:
7 774.61 USD (7.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.43% (7 783.15 USD)
Per equità:
3.23% (3 284.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
SP500 22
NDX 22
XAUUSD 19
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 18
GDAXI 3
WS30 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
SP500 -338
NDX 339
XAUUSD -1.3K
GBPJPY -3.7K
USDJPY 6K
EURJPY -2.7K
GDAXI -767
WS30 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
SP500 -425
NDX 1.7K
XAUUSD -4.8K
GBPJPY -753
USDJPY 3.1K
EURJPY -1.3K
GDAXI -3.5K
WS30 134
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 378.52 USD
Worst Trade: -1 643 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 603.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 067.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.19 × 59
Darwinex-Live
3.47 × 1033
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.36 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.57 × 14
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
6.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
3 più
Our flagship Alvora Algorithm but on our Darwinex Zero account.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 08:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
