- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
125
Profit Trade:
62 (49.60%)
Loss Trade:
63 (50.40%)
Best Trade:
3 378.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 643.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
33 425.65 USD (39 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-34 690.40 USD (44 970 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (2 603.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 541.71 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
84.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
90.34%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.16
Long Trade:
96 (76.80%)
Short Trade:
29 (23.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-10.12 USD
Profitto medio:
539.12 USD
Perdita media:
-550.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-5 067.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 067.62 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-1.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 112.16 USD
Massimale:
7 774.61 USD (7.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.43% (7 783.15 USD)
Per equità:
3.23% (3 284.66 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|22
|NDX
|22
|XAUUSD
|19
|GBPJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|19
|EURJPY
|18
|GDAXI
|3
|WS30
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|SP500
|-338
|NDX
|339
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|GBPJPY
|-3.7K
|USDJPY
|6K
|EURJPY
|-2.7K
|GDAXI
|-767
|WS30
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|SP500
|-425
|NDX
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|-4.8K
|GBPJPY
|-753
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|EURJPY
|-1.3K
|GDAXI
|-3.5K
|WS30
|134
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 378.52 USD
Worst Trade: -1 643 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 603.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 067.62 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.19 × 59
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.47 × 1033
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.36 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.36 × 25
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.18 × 85
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.57 × 14
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|6.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
Our flagship Alvora Algorithm but on our Darwinex Zero account.
Non ci sono recensioni
