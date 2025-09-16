SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Alvora Algorithm Darwinex
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
500
Negociações com lucro:
255 (51.00%)
Negociações com perda:
245 (49.00%)
Melhor negociação:
14 985.28 USD
Pior negociação:
-14 945.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
Perda bruta:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
24 973.52 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
85.73%
Depósito máximo carregado:
113.46%
Último negócio:
12 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
23
Tempo médio de espera:
15 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.82
Negociações longas:
416 (83.20%)
Negociações curtas:
84 (16.80%)
Fator de lucro:
1.13
Valor esperado:
57.29 USD
Lucro médio:
1 002.79 USD
Perda média:
-926.79 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
10.30%
Previsão anual:
124.95%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
12 820.79 USD
Máximo:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14 985.28 USD
Pior negociação: -14 946 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +24 973.52 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13 460.63 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
9 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


Sem comentários
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex
99 USD por mês
28%
0
0
USD
130K
USD
20
100%
500
51%
86%
1.12
57.29
USD
33%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.