ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
500
Gewinntrades:
255 (51.00%)
Verlusttrades:
245 (49.00%)
Bester Trade:
14 985.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14 945.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
24 973.52 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
85.73%
Max deposit load:
113.46%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
15 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.82
Long-Positionen:
416 (83.20%)
Short-Positionen:
84 (16.80%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
57.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 002.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-926.79 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.30%
Jahresprognose:
124.95%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12 820.79 USD
Maximaler:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
Kapital:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14 985.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 946 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24 973.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13 460.63 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
noch 9 ...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


Keine Bewertungen
