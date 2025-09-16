SeñalesSecciones
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
500
Transacciones Rentables:
255 (51.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
245 (49.00%)
Mejor transacción:
14 985.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-14 945.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
24 973.52 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
85.73%
Carga máxima del depósito:
113.46%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
15 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.82
Transacciones Largas:
416 (83.20%)
Transacciones Cortas:
84 (16.80%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.13
Beneficio Esperado:
57.29 USD
Beneficio medio:
1 002.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-926.79 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.30%
Pronóstico anual:
124.95%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
12 820.79 USD
Máxima:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
De fondos:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +14 985.28 USD
Peor transacción: -14 946 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24 973.52 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -13 460.63 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
otros 9...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


