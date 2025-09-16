信号部分
可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
500
盈利交易:
255 (51.00%)
亏损交易:
245 (49.00%)
最好交易:
14 985.28 USD
最差交易:
-14 945.71 USD
毛利:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
毛利亏损:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
24 973.52 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
85.73%
最大入金加载:
113.46%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
15 小时
采收率:
0.82
长期交易:
416 (83.20%)
短期交易:
84 (16.80%)
利润因子:
1.13
预期回报:
57.29 USD
平均利润:
1 002.79 USD
平均损失:
-926.79 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
每月增长:
10.30%
年度预测:
124.95%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12 820.79 USD
最大值:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
净值:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14 985.28 USD
最差交易: -14 946 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +24 973.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -13 460.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
9 更多...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


没有评论
