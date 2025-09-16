シグナルセクション
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
レビュー0件
信頼性
20週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
500
利益トレード:
255 (51.00%)
損失トレード:
245 (49.00%)
ベストトレード:
14 985.28 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14 945.71 USD
総利益:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
総損失:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
最大連続利益:
24 973.52 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
85.73%
最大入金額:
113.46%
最近のトレード:
13 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
23
平均保有時間:
15 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.82
長いトレード:
416 (83.20%)
短いトレード:
84 (16.80%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.13
期待されたペイオフ:
57.29 USD
平均利益:
1 002.79 USD
平均損失:
-926.79 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
最大連続損失:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
月間成長:
10.30%
年間予想:
124.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
12 820.79 USD
最大の:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
エクイティによる:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +14 985.28 USD
最悪のトレード: -14 946 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +24 973.52 USD
最大連続損失: -13 460.63 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
9 より多く...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください