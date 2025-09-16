시그널섹션
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 리뷰
안정성
20
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
500
이익 거래:
255 (51.00%)
손실 거래:
245 (49.00%)
최고의 거래:
14 985.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-14 945.71 USD
총 수익:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
총 손실:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
24 973.52 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
85.73%
최대 입금량:
113.46%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
0.82
롱(주식매수):
416 (83.20%)
숏(주식차입매도):
84 (16.80%)
수익 요인:
1.13
기대수익:
57.29 USD
평균 이익:
1 002.79 USD
평균 손실:
-926.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
10.30%
연간 예측:
124.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
12 820.79 USD
최대한의:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
자본금별:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14 985.28 USD
최악의 거래: -14 946 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +24 973.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13 460.63 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
9 더...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


리뷰 없음
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 15:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Alvora Algorithm Darwinex
월별 99 USD
28%
0
0
USD
130K
USD
20
100%
500
51%
86%
1.12
57.29
USD
33%
1:200
