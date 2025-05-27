- Прирост
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|821
|EURGBP
|130
|USDJPY
|55
|GBPUSD
|42
|EURUSD
|28
|XAGUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|-615
|EURGBP
|-86
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|-17
|EURUSD
|-75
|XAGUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|EURGBP
|-350
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|-369
|XAGUSD
|21
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tradeview-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
OQtima-Live
|2.78 × 165
🎯 Intraday Trading Signal on XAUUSD – Precision, Safety, Performance
Looking for a reliable trading signal focused on one of the most liquid and volatile markets in the world?
Our exclusive service on XAUUSD (Gold) is designed for traders who seek daily opportunities with a clear and risk-managed strategy.
✅ Intraday Trading Only – No overnight exposure. All positions are opened and closed within the same day, minimizing market risk.
✅ Strict Risk Management – Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. The maximum risk per trade is limited to 10% of the allocated capital, ensuring your account stays safe even in volatile conditions.
✅ Profit Potential – Our tested strategy offers the potential to achieve up to 2% daily returns, depending on market conditions and capital management.
📈 Professional strategy, built for traders who want real results.
Receive signals directly on your smartphone or preferred platform, with clear and precise instructions for entry, stop loss, and take profit.
💬 Contact us now to start receiving signals and turn gold into opportunity.
🚀 Try it today and experience the power of smart trading!
