Riccardo Caputo

XauusdFunds

Riccardo Caputo
0 отзывов
34 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 150 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -21%
Tradeview-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 077
Прибыльных трейдов:
752 (69.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
325 (30.18%)
Лучший трейд:
408.12 EUR
Худший трейд:
-512.64 EUR
Общая прибыль:
3 242.06 EUR (264 118 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 934.90 EUR (273 859 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (29.81 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
408.12 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.01
Торговая активность:
80.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.62%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
22 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.55
Длинных трейдов:
840 (77.99%)
Коротких трейдов:
237 (22.01%)
Профит фактор:
0.82
Мат. ожидание:
-0.64 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.31 EUR
Средний убыток:
-12.11 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-37.88 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-512.64 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-6.65%
Годовой прогноз:
-80.63%
Алготрейдинг:
20%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
998.88 EUR
Максимальная:
1 264.76 EUR (46.92%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
35.01% (1 264.96 EUR)
По эквити:
23.04% (514.04 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 821
EURGBP 130
USDJPY 55
GBPUSD 42
EURUSD 28
XAGUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -615
EURGBP -86
USDJPY 4
GBPUSD -17
EURUSD -75
XAGUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -13K
EURGBP -350
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD 2.9K
EURUSD -369
XAGUSD 21
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +408.12 EUR
Худший трейд: -513 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +29.81 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -37.88 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tradeview-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

OQtima-Live
2.78 × 165
🎯 Intraday Trading Signal on XAUUSD – Precision, Safety, Performance

Looking for a reliable trading signal focused on one of the most liquid and volatile markets in the world?
Our exclusive service on XAUUSD (Gold) is designed for traders who seek daily opportunities with a clear and risk-managed strategy.

Intraday Trading Only – No overnight exposure. All positions are opened and closed within the same day, minimizing market risk.

Strict Risk Management – Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. The maximum risk per trade is limited to 10% of the allocated capital, ensuring your account stays safe even in volatile conditions.

Profit Potential – Our tested strategy offers the potential to achieve up to 2% daily returns, depending on market conditions and capital management.

📈 Professional strategy, built for traders who want real results.
Receive signals directly on your smartphone or preferred platform, with clear and precise instructions for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

💬 Contact us now to start receiving signals and turn gold into opportunity.
🚀 Try it today and experience the power of smart trading!


Нет отзывов
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 16:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 10:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 22:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.03 17:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
