Riccardo Caputo

XauusdFunds

Riccardo Caputo
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
Tradeview-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 077
Profit Trades:
752 (69.82%)
Loss Trades:
325 (30.18%)
Best trade:
408.12 EUR
Worst trade:
-512.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 242.06 EUR (264 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 934.90 EUR (273 859 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (29.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.12 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
80.65%
Max deposit load:
13.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
840 (77.99%)
Short Trades:
237 (22.01%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.64 EUR
Average Profit:
4.31 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.11 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-37.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-512.64 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.65%
Annual Forecast:
-80.63%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
998.88 EUR
Maximal:
1 264.76 EUR (46.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.01% (1 264.96 EUR)
By Equity:
23.04% (514.04 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 821
EURGBP 130
USDJPY 55
GBPUSD 42
EURUSD 28
XAGUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -615
EURGBP -86
USDJPY 4
GBPUSD -17
EURUSD -75
XAGUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -13K
EURGBP -350
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD 2.9K
EURUSD -369
XAGUSD 21
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +408.12 EUR
Worst trade: -513 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.88 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tradeview-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OQtima-Live
2.78 × 165
🎯 Intraday Trading Signal on XAUUSD – Precision, Safety, Performance

Looking for a reliable trading signal focused on one of the most liquid and volatile markets in the world?
Our exclusive service on XAUUSD (Gold) is designed for traders who seek daily opportunities with a clear and risk-managed strategy.

Intraday Trading Only – No overnight exposure. All positions are opened and closed within the same day, minimizing market risk.

Strict Risk Management – Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. The maximum risk per trade is limited to 10% of the allocated capital, ensuring your account stays safe even in volatile conditions.

Profit Potential – Our tested strategy offers the potential to achieve up to 2% daily returns, depending on market conditions and capital management.

📈 Professional strategy, built for traders who want real results.
Receive signals directly on your smartphone or preferred platform, with clear and precise instructions for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

💬 Contact us now to start receiving signals and turn gold into opportunity.
🚀 Try it today and experience the power of smart trading!


No reviews
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 16:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 10:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 22:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.03 17:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
