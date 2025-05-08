СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 отзывов
Надежность
38 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 33 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 173%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
500
Прибыльных трейдов:
307 (61.40%)
Убыточных трейдов:
193 (38.60%)
Лучший трейд:
1 496.45 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 056.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
41 754.80 USD (30 074 879 pips)
Общий убыток:
-25 261.62 USD (6 900 449 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (430.33 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
4 285.52 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.17
Торговая активность:
97.33%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.09%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
2.33
Длинных трейдов:
343 (68.60%)
Коротких трейдов:
157 (31.40%)
Профит фактор:
1.65
Мат. ожидание:
32.99 USD
Средняя прибыль:
136.01 USD
Средний убыток:
-130.89 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.52%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
241.98 USD
Максимальная:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
По эквити:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 298
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -747
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 602K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 496.45 USD
Худший трейд: -2 056 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +430.33 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 835.63 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real15" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


Нет отзывов
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 227 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
