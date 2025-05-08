SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 91%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
319
Profit Trade:
221 (69.27%)
Loss Trade:
98 (30.72%)
Best Trade:
908.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 056.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
14 628.54 USD (23 793 026 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 121.32 USD (4 089 088 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (430.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 645.11 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.09%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.14
Long Trade:
216 (67.71%)
Short Trade:
103 (32.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.39
Profitto previsto:
26.67 USD
Profitto medio:
66.19 USD
Perdita media:
-62.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-362.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 056.36 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
22.44%
Previsione annuale:
272.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
241.98 USD
Massimale:
2 056.36 USD (21.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.55% (562.84 USD)
Per equità:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
BTCUSD 68
US500 28
ETHUSD 10
INTC 6
USOIL 5
XAGUSD 5
USDJPY 5
DE30 4
TSLA 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
AMD 3
NIO 2
NKE 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -730
BTCUSD 3.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.2K
INTC 246
USOIL 219
XAGUSD 93
USDJPY -83
DE30 90
TSLA 1.7K
US30 246
GOOGL 673
AMD 227
NIO 229
NKE 499
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 645K
BTCUSD 18M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 223K
INTC 539
USOIL 8.3K
XAGUSD 1.9K
USDJPY -1.3K
DE30 29K
TSLA 16K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
AMD 2.3K
NIO 227
NKE 2.2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +908.80 USD
Worst Trade: -2 056 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +430.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -362.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 57
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.32 × 167
Exness-MT5Real31
2.32 × 74
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.92 × 138
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
5.41 × 419
Coinexx-Live
13.57 × 21
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
20.98 × 345
Exness-MT5Real
23.23 × 138
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 01:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.21 07:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.18 23:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 06:39 2025.05.15 06:39:03  

this account is swap free. i trade regarding technical analisys also macro econimic. i hold trade for long time . buy the dip.

2025.05.08 06:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Slow grow
33USD al mese
91%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
25
0%
319
69%
100%
2.38
26.67
USD
22%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.