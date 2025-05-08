SinaisSeções
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
38 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 171%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
504
Negociações com lucro:
309 (61.30%)
Negociações com perda:
195 (38.69%)
Melhor negociação:
1 496.45 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 056.36 USD
Lucro bruto:
41 758.21 USD (30 075 561 pips)
Perda bruta:
-25 463.21 USD (6 940 767 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (430.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4 285.52 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
95.65%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.09%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
6 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.30
Negociações longas:
347 (68.85%)
Negociações curtas:
157 (31.15%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
32.33 USD
Lucro médio:
135.14 USD
Perda média:
-130.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.40%
Previsão anual:
-65.49%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
241.98 USD
Máximo:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -946
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 563K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 496.45 USD
Pior negociação: -2 056 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +430.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3 835.63 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
27 mais ...
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


Sem comentários
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 227 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
