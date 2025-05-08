SinyallerBölümler
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 91%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
319
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
221 (69.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
98 (30.72%)
En iyi işlem:
908.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 056.36 USD
Brüt kâr:
14 628.54 USD (23 793 026 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 121.32 USD (4 089 088 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (430.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 645.11 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.14
Alış işlemleri:
216 (67.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
103 (32.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.39
Beklenen getiri:
26.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
66.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-62.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-362.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 056.36 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
22.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
272.30%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
241.98 USD
Maksimum:
2 056.36 USD (21.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.55% (562.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
BTCUSD 68
US500 28
ETHUSD 10
INTC 6
USOIL 5
XAGUSD 5
USDJPY 5
DE30 4
TSLA 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
AMD 3
NIO 2
NKE 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -730
BTCUSD 3.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.2K
INTC 246
USOIL 219
XAGUSD 93
USDJPY -83
DE30 90
TSLA 1.7K
US30 246
GOOGL 673
AMD 227
NIO 229
NKE 499
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 645K
BTCUSD 18M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 223K
INTC 539
USOIL 8.3K
XAGUSD 1.9K
USDJPY -1.3K
DE30 29K
TSLA 16K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
AMD 2.3K
NIO 227
NKE 2.2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +908.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 056 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +430.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -362.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 57
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.32 × 167
Exness-MT5Real31
2.32 × 74
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.92 × 138
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
5.41 × 419
Coinexx-Live
13.57 × 21
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
20.98 × 345
Exness-MT5Real
23.23 × 138
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 01:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.21 07:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.18 23:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 06:39 2025.05.15 06:39:03  

this account is swap free. i trade regarding technical analisys also macro econimic. i hold trade for long time . buy the dip.

2025.05.08 06:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Slow grow
Ayda 33 USD
91%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
25
0%
319
69%
100%
2.38
26.67
USD
22%
1:500
