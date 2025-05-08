- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|167
|BTCUSD
|68
|US500
|28
|ETHUSD
|10
|INTC
|6
|USOIL
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|DE30
|4
|TSLA
|4
|US30
|4
|GOOGL
|3
|AMD
|3
|NIO
|2
|NKE
|2
|JP225
|1
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-730
|BTCUSD
|3.2K
|US500
|557
|ETHUSD
|1.2K
|INTC
|246
|USOIL
|219
|XAGUSD
|93
|USDJPY
|-83
|DE30
|90
|TSLA
|1.7K
|US30
|246
|GOOGL
|673
|AMD
|227
|NIO
|229
|NKE
|499
|JP225
|-8
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|645K
|BTCUSD
|18M
|US500
|224K
|ETHUSD
|223K
|INTC
|539
|USOIL
|8.3K
|XAGUSD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|DE30
|29K
|TSLA
|16K
|US30
|74K
|GOOGL
|5.6K
|AMD
|2.3K
|NIO
|227
|NKE
|2.2K
|JP225
|-11K
|USTEC
|1.3K
|AAPL
|2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 57
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.32 × 167
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.32 × 74
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.92 × 138
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.41 × 419
Coinexx-Live
|13.57 × 21
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
|20.98 × 345
Exness-MT5Real
|23.23 × 138
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success
Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.
Our approach is simple yet effective:
✅ Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
✅ Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
✅ Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
✅ Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.
For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro
This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!
Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀
this account is swap free. i trade regarding technical analisys also macro econimic. i hold trade for long time . buy the dip.
