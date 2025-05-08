- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|167
|BTCUSD
|68
|US500
|28
|ETHUSD
|10
|USOIL
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|DE30
|4
|TSLA
|4
|US30
|4
|GOOGL
|3
|AMD
|3
|NIO
|2
|INTC
|2
|NKE
|2
|JP225
|1
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-730
|BTCUSD
|3.2K
|US500
|557
|ETHUSD
|1.2K
|USOIL
|219
|XAGUSD
|93
|USDJPY
|-83
|DE30
|90
|TSLA
|1.7K
|US30
|246
|GOOGL
|673
|AMD
|227
|NIO
|229
|INTC
|250
|NKE
|499
|JP225
|-8
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|200
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|645K
|BTCUSD
|18M
|US500
|224K
|ETHUSD
|223K
|USOIL
|8.3K
|XAGUSD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|DE30
|29K
|TSLA
|16K
|US30
|74K
|GOOGL
|5.6K
|AMD
|2.3K
|NIO
|227
|INTC
|574
|NKE
|2.2K
|JP225
|-11K
|USTEC
|1.3K
|AAPL
|2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 57
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.32 × 167
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.32 × 74
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.92 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.41 × 419
|
Coinexx-Live
|13.57 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|20.98 × 345
|
Exness-MT5Real
|23.23 × 138
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success
Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.
Our approach is simple yet effective:
✅ Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
✅ Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
✅ Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
✅ Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.
For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro
This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!
Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀
this account is swap free. i trade regarding technical analisys also macro econimic. i hold trade for long time . buy the dip.
USD
USD
USD