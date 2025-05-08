SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 91%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
315
Bénéfice trades:
221 (70.15%)
Perte trades:
94 (29.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
908.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 056.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
14 628.54 USD (23 793 026 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 117.82 USD (4 089 053 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (430.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 645.11 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.09%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
8 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.14
Longs trades:
212 (67.30%)
Courts trades:
103 (32.70%)
Facteur de profit:
2.39
Rendement attendu:
27.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
66.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-65.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-362.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 056.36 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.47%
Prévision annuelle:
272.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
241.98 USD
Maximal:
2 056.36 USD (21.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.55% (562.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
BTCUSD 68
US500 28
ETHUSD 10
USOIL 5
XAGUSD 5
USDJPY 5
DE30 4
TSLA 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
AMD 3
NIO 2
INTC 2
NKE 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -730
BTCUSD 3.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.2K
USOIL 219
XAGUSD 93
USDJPY -83
DE30 90
TSLA 1.7K
US30 246
GOOGL 673
AMD 227
NIO 229
INTC 250
NKE 499
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 645K
BTCUSD 18M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 223K
USOIL 8.3K
XAGUSD 1.9K
USDJPY -1.3K
DE30 29K
TSLA 16K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
AMD 2.3K
NIO 227
INTC 574
NKE 2.2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +908.80 USD
Pire transaction: -2 056 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +430.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -362.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 57
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.32 × 167
Exness-MT5Real31
2.32 × 74
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.92 × 138
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
5.41 × 419
Coinexx-Live
13.57 × 21
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
20.98 × 345
Exness-MT5Real
23.23 × 138
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 01:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 14:41
No swaps are charged
2025.05.21 07:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.18 23:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 06:39 2025.05.15 06:39:03  

this account is swap free. i trade regarding technical analisys also macro econimic. i hold trade for long time . buy the dip.

2025.05.08 06:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Slow grow
33 USD par mois
91%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
24
0%
315
70%
100%
2.39
27.02
USD
22%
1:500
