シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
レビュー0件
信頼性
38週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  33  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 171%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
504
利益トレード:
309 (61.30%)
損失トレード:
195 (38.69%)
ベストトレード:
1 496.45 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2 056.36 USD
総利益:
41 758.21 USD (30 075 561 pips)
総損失:
-25 463.21 USD (6 940 767 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (430.33 USD)
最大連続利益:
4 285.52 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
95.65%
最大入金額:
12.09%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
6 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.30
長いトレード:
347 (68.85%)
短いトレード:
157 (31.15%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.64
期待されたペイオフ:
32.33 USD
平均利益:
135.14 USD
平均損失:
-130.58 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
月間成長:
-5.40%
年間予想:
-65.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
241.98 USD
最大の:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
エクイティによる:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -946
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 563K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 496.45 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 056 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +430.33 USD
最大連続損失: -3 835.63 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real15"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
27 より多く...
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


レビューなし
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 227 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Slow grow
33 USD/月
171%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
38
0%
504
61%
96%
1.63
32.33
USD
22%
1:500
コピー

