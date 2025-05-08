SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
38 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 170%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
507
Gewinntrades:
310 (61.14%)
Verlusttrades:
197 (38.86%)
Bester Trade:
1 496.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 056.36 USD
Bruttoprofit:
41 958.21 USD (30 115 561 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-25 756.51 USD (6 999 426 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (430.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 285.52 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
95.65%
Max deposit load:
12.09%
Letzter Trade:
20 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.28
Long-Positionen:
349 (68.84%)
Short-Positionen:
158 (31.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
31.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
135.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-130.74 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.49%
Jahresprognose:
-90.83%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
241.98 USD
Maximaler:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
Kapital:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 305
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1K
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 544K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 496.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 056 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +430.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3 835.63 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 227 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Slow grow
33 USD pro Monat
170%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
38
0%
507
61%
96%
1.62
31.96
USD
22%
1:500
