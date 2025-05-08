시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 리뷰
안정성
40
0 / 0 USD
월별 33 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 173%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
524
이익 거래:
320 (61.06%)
손실 거래:
204 (38.93%)
최고의 거래:
1 496.45 USD
최악의 거래:
-2 056.36 USD
총 수익:
43 364.24 USD (30 606 610 pips)
총 손실:
-26 860.15 USD (7 232 288 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (430.33 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 285.52 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
93.63%
최대 입금량:
12.09%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
6 일
회복 요인:
2.19
롱(주식매수):
365 (69.66%)
숏(주식차입매도):
159 (30.34%)
수익 요인:
1.61
기대수익:
31.50 USD
평균 이익:
135.51 USD
평균 손실:
-131.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
1.78%
연간 예측:
21.54%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
241.98 USD
최대한의:
7 542.21 USD (32.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.84% (7 542.21 USD)
자본금별:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 322
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -736
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 802K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 496.45 USD
최악의 거래: -2 056 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +430.33 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3 835.63 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real15"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real2
0.18 × 28
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 393
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.22 × 9
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 170
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.37 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.47 × 30
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
29 더...
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


