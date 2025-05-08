SignalsSections
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 173%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
500
Profit Trades:
307 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
193 (38.60%)
Best trade:
1 496.45 USD
Worst trade:
-2 056.36 USD
Gross Profit:
41 754.80 USD (30 074 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 261.62 USD (6 900 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (430.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 285.52 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
97.33%
Max deposit load:
12.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
343 (68.60%)
Short Trades:
157 (31.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
32.99 USD
Average Profit:
136.01 USD
Average Loss:
-130.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-8.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
241.98 USD
Maximal:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
By Equity:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 298
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -747
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 602K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 496.45 USD
Worst trade: -2 056 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +430.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 835.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


