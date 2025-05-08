- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|298
|BTCUSD
|80
|US500
|28
|ETHUSD
|14
|INTC
|11
|AMD
|10
|TSLA
|7
|XAGUSD
|7
|USOIL
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|NKE
|5
|DE30
|4
|US30
|4
|GOOGL
|3
|NIO
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|JP225
|1
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-747
|BTCUSD
|7.2K
|US500
|557
|ETHUSD
|1.7K
|INTC
|1.2K
|AMD
|3.1K
|TSLA
|1.8K
|XAGUSD
|369
|USOIL
|159
|USDJPY
|-179
|NKE
|166
|DE30
|90
|US30
|246
|GOOGL
|673
|NIO
|164
|EURJPY
|-36
|CHFJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|-191
|NZDJPY
|193
|JP225
|-8
|USTEC
|1
|AAPL
|200
|EURUSD
|0
|AUDJPY
|-96
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|602K
|BTCUSD
|22M
|US500
|224K
|ETHUSD
|286K
|INTC
|3.1K
|AMD
|31K
|TSLA
|17K
|XAGUSD
|7.8K
|USOIL
|7.1K
|USDJPY
|-2.3K
|NKE
|1.2K
|DE30
|29K
|US30
|74K
|GOOGL
|5.6K
|NIO
|163
|EURJPY
|-557
|CHFJPY
|-87
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|JP225
|-11K
|USTEC
|1.3K
|AAPL
|2K
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 13
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 4
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.21 × 76
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.24 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 386
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.34 × 169
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.35 × 40
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.34 × 172
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|2.46 × 28
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success
Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.
Our approach is simple yet effective:
✅ Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
✅ Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
✅ Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
✅ Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.
For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro
This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!
Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀
USD
USD
USD