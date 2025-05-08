信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Slow grow
Rijal Junaidi Malik

Slow grow

Rijal Junaidi Malik
0条评论
可靠性
38
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 33 USD per 
增长自 2025 172%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
503
盈利交易:
309 (61.43%)
亏损交易:
194 (38.57%)
最好交易:
1 496.45 USD
最差交易:
-2 056.36 USD
毛利:
41 758.21 USD (30 075 561 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25 363.21 USD (6 920 767 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (430.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 285.52 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
95.65%
最大入金加载:
12.09%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
2.31
长期交易:
346 (68.79%)
短期交易:
157 (31.21%)
利润因子:
1.65
预期回报:
32.59 USD
平均利润:
135.14 USD
平均损失:
-130.74 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-3 835.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 835.63 USD (13)
每月增长:
-4.56%
年度预测:
-55.39%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
241.98 USD
最大值:
7 090.92 USD (30.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
21.48% (7 090.92 USD)
净值:
22.20% (2 769.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 301
BTCUSD 80
US500 28
ETHUSD 14
INTC 11
AMD 10
TSLA 7
XAGUSD 7
USOIL 6
USDJPY 6
NKE 5
DE30 4
US30 4
GOOGL 3
NIO 3
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
JP225 1
USTEC 1
AAPL 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -846
BTCUSD 7.2K
US500 557
ETHUSD 1.7K
INTC 1.2K
AMD 3.1K
TSLA 1.8K
XAGUSD 369
USOIL 159
USDJPY -179
NKE 166
DE30 90
US30 246
GOOGL 673
NIO 164
EURJPY -36
CHFJPY -10
CADJPY -191
NZDJPY 193
JP225 -8
USTEC 1
AAPL 200
EURUSD 0
AUDJPY -96
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 583K
BTCUSD 22M
US500 224K
ETHUSD 286K
INTC 3.1K
AMD 31K
TSLA 17K
XAGUSD 7.8K
USOIL 7.1K
USDJPY -2.3K
NKE 1.2K
DE30 29K
US30 74K
GOOGL 5.6K
NIO 163
EURJPY -557
CHFJPY -87
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
JP225 -11K
USTEC 1.3K
AAPL 2K
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY -1K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 496.45 USD
最差交易: -2 056 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +430.33 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 835.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real8
0.21 × 76
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.35 × 40
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.34 × 172
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Steady Growth, Smart Investing – A Long-Term Strategy for Success

Welcome to our copy trading journey, where patience and strategy come together to create sustainable growth. With a starting capital of $9,000, we focus on strategic accumulation—purchasing valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and key indices (US 500 & Nasdaq 100) at optimal entry points when prices dip.

Our approach is simple yet effective:
Buy when the market drops – capitalizing on lower prices for stronger future gains.
Hold for long-term stability – avoiding impulsive decisions and riding the market’s natural growth.
Diversify wisely – balancing digital assets with traditional safe-havens.
Minimize fees with swap-free brokers – ensuring we don’t pay unnecessary overnight charges when holding positions long-term.

For this strategy, we recommend using swap-free brokers like:
🔹 IC Markets – Tight spreads & strong trading conditions.
🔹 Pepperstone – Competitive pricing & swap-free options.
🔹 OANDA – Well-regulated with swap-free trading.
🔹 Interactive Brokers – Ideal for advanced traders.
🔹 Exness pro

This strategy ensures slow but steady growth, minimizing risk while maximizing potential. We aim to build wealth consistently without chasing short-term volatility. If you believe in smart investing and long-term success, this journey is for you!

Let’s navigate the markets together, one calculated move at a time. 🚀


没有评论
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 227 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Slow grow
每月33 USD
172%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
38
0%
503
61%
96%
1.64
32.59
USD
22%
1:500
