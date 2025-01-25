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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Mean Strategy 2

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0 отзывов
Надежность
81 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 714%
Exness-Real
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3 584
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 357 (65.76%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 227 (34.24%)
Лучший трейд:
157.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-58.72 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 246.82 USD (372 422 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 388.00 USD (336 164 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (17.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
312.60 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
99.24%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
91.31%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
44
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
8.13
Длинных трейдов:
1 592 (44.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 992 (55.58%)
Профит фактор:
1.84
Мат. ожидание:
0.80 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.65 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.76 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-102.50 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-351.63 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
10.61%
Годовой прогноз:
128.76%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 USD
Максимальная:
351.63 USD (17.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
17.88% (351.63 USD)
По эквити:
74.52% (836.83 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDm 1321
NZDCADm 801
AUDCADm 749
AUDNZDm 708
EURJPYm 2
GBPJPYm 2
BTCUSDm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDm 1.1K
NZDCADm 542
AUDCADm 590
AUDNZDm 526
EURJPYm 95
GBPJPYm 7
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDm 18K
NZDCADm 4.5K
AUDCADm 15K
AUDNZDm -4.1K
EURJPYm 1.4K
GBPJPYm 210
BTCUSDm 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +157.20 USD
Худший трейд: -59 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -102.50 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



Нет отзывов
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.08 01:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.17 16:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.01.29 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 03:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 11:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 12:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Mean Strategy 2
30 USD в месяц
714%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
81
99%
3 584
65%
99%
1.84
0.80
USD
75%
1:200
Копировать

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