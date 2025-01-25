I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.

This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.





1. Mean Strategy:

🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability

Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach

Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price

Less affected by short-term market noise

Suitable for get money quick

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019



🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY



👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management



All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.

Common characteristics:

Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed

Stop loss and strict money management are applied

No averaging against the trend



🔗 MQL5 links:

- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199

- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198

- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200

- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453



🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION



For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA

For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following

For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts



📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.





👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy

👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:

There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.





Contact me :

📞

Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92







