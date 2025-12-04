- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Best trade:
200.87 USD
Worst trade:
-42.30 USD
Gross Profit:
405.07 USD (405 071 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.66 USD (940 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (401.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
401.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
78.17%
Max deposit load:
6.37%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
17.87 USD
Average Profit:
101.27 USD
Average Loss:
-23.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-99.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
21.06%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.19 USD
Maximal:
189.82 USD (18.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.60% (189.82 USD)
By Equity:
6.95% (67.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-104
|BTCUSD
|-83
|XAUUSD
|402
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-104K
|BTCUSD
|-833K
|XAUUSD
|402K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.87 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +401.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
83%
12
33%
78%
2.12
17.87
USD
USD
19%
1:200