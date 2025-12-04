- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
21 (51.21%)
Loss Trades:
20 (48.78%)
Best trade:
40.70 USD
Worst trade:
-42.89 USD
Gross Profit:
214.75 USD (132 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197.00 USD (136 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (63.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.61 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
48.59%
Max deposit load:
6.33%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
26 (63.41%)
Short Trades:
15 (36.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
10.23 USD
Average Loss:
-9.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.59 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.56 USD
Maximal:
102.84 USD (9.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.76% (102.84 USD)
By Equity:
4.28% (43.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|16
|XAUUSD
|13
|EURJPY
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|31
|XAUUSD
|-5
|EURJPY
|-8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|-5.3K
|EURJPY
|-538
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.70 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
3
85%
41
51%
49%
1.09
0.43
USD
USD
10%
1:200