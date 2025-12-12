- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
9 (23.07%)
Loss Trades:
30 (76.92%)
Best trade:
163.72 USD
Worst trade:
-73.22 USD
Gross Profit:
932.44 USD (1 200 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-648.15 USD (2 643 963 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (902.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
902.63 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.65%
Max deposit load:
15.69%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
27 (69.23%)
Short Trades:
12 (30.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
7.29 USD
Average Profit:
103.60 USD
Average Loss:
-21.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-462.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-462.19 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
28.47%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
156.61 USD
Maximal:
462.19 USD (26.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.45% (462.19 USD)
By Equity:
12.60% (188.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|12
|XAUUSD
|12
|ETHUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|2
|USTEC
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-194
|XAUUSD
|572
|ETHUSD
|-83
|USDJPY
|-5
|USTEC
|0
|GBPJPY
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.9M
|XAUUSD
|572K
|ETHUSD
|-81K
|USDJPY
|-702
|USTEC
|4.5K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +163.72 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +902.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -462.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|50.64 × 177
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
2
38%
39
23%
97%
1.43
7.29
USD
USD
26%
1:200