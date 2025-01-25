- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|1318
|NZDCADm
|801
|AUDCADm
|747
|AUDNZDm
|707
|EURJPYm
|2
|GBPJPYm
|2
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|1.1K
|NZDCADm
|542
|AUDCADm
|588
|AUDNZDm
|525
|EURJPYm
|95
|GBPJPYm
|7
|BTCUSDm
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|18K
|NZDCADm
|4.5K
|AUDCADm
|15K
|AUDNZDm
|-4.2K
|EURJPYm
|1.4K
|GBPJPYm
|210
|BTCUSDm
|1.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.
1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019
🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management
All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend
🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453
🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION
For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts
📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.
👥 Investor Guidelines
📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months
⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.
Contact me :📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92
USD
USD
USD