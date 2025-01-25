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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Mean Strategy 2

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 711%
Exness-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 578
Profit Trades:
2 351 (65.70%)
Loss Trades:
1 227 (34.29%)
Best trade:
157.20 USD
Worst trade:
-58.72 USD
Gross Profit:
6 242.70 USD (371 893 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 388.00 USD (336 164 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (17.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
312.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.24%
Max deposit load:
91.31%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.12
Long Trades:
1 590 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
1 988 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
2.66 USD
Average Loss:
-2.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-102.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.63 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
12.17%
Annual Forecast:
146.23%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
351.63 USD (17.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.88% (351.63 USD)
By Equity:
74.52% (836.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm 1318
NZDCADm 801
AUDCADm 747
AUDNZDm 707
EURJPYm 2
GBPJPYm 2
BTCUSDm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 1.1K
NZDCADm 542
AUDCADm 588
AUDNZDm 525
EURJPYm 95
GBPJPYm 7
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm 18K
NZDCADm 4.5K
AUDCADm 15K
AUDNZDm -4.2K
EURJPYm 1.4K
GBPJPYm 210
BTCUSDm 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +157.20 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



No reviews
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.08 01:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.17 16:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.01.29 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 03:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 11:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 12:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mean Strategy 2
30 USD per month
711%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
80
99%
3 578
65%
99%
1.84
0.80
USD
75%
1:200
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