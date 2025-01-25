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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Mean Strategy 2

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0条评论
可靠性
81
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 719%
Exness-Real
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 599
盈利交易:
2 368 (65.79%)
亏损交易:
1 231 (34.20%)
最好交易:
157.20 USD
最差交易:
-58.72 USD
毛利:
6 255.45 USD (373 500 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 389.78 USD (336 376 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (17.71 USD)
最大连续盈利:
312.60 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
99.24%
最大入金加载:
91.31%
最近交易:
9 几分钟前
每周交易:
43
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
8.15
长期交易:
1 601 (44.48%)
短期交易:
1 998 (55.52%)
利润因子:
1.85
预期回报:
0.80 USD
平均利润:
2.64 USD
平均损失:
-2.75 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-102.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-351.63 USD (8)
每月增长:
11.22%
年度预测:
136.19%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
351.63 USD (17.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.88% (351.63 USD)
净值:
74.52% (836.83 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDm 1328
NZDCADm 801
AUDCADm 755
AUDNZDm 710
EURJPYm 2
GBPJPYm 2
BTCUSDm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDm 1.1K
NZDCADm 542
AUDCADm 593
AUDNZDm 527
EURJPYm 95
GBPJPYm 7
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDm 18K
NZDCADm 4.5K
AUDCADm 16K
AUDNZDm -3.8K
EURJPYm 1.4K
GBPJPYm 210
BTCUSDm 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +157.20 USD
最差交易: -59 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +17.71 USD
最大连续亏损: -102.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



没有评论
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.08 01:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.20 10:15
No swaps are charged
2026.03.17 16:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.02.11 10:20
No swaps are charged
2026.01.29 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 03:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 11:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 12:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Mean Strategy 2
每月30 USD
719%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
81
99%
3 599
65%
99%
1.84
0.80
USD
75%
1:200
复制

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