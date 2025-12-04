- Growth
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Best trade:
105.69 USD
Worst trade:
-32.84 USD
Gross Profit:
230.19 USD (172 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.69 USD (668 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (120.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.46 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.24%
Max deposit load:
9.24%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
12 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
4.34 USD
Average Profit:
32.88 USD
Average Loss:
-17.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.95%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.20 USD
Maximal:
50.54 USD (5.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.05% (50.54 USD)
By Equity:
5.40% (53.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|ETHUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|86
|ETHUSD
|-22
|GBPJPY
|62
|BTCUSD
|-56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|86K
|ETHUSD
|-22K
|GBPJPY
|4.4K
|BTCUSD
|-565K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.69 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
