StockyAI AI Stock Analyzer

StockyAI – AI-Powered Trading Signal and Market Analysis System

StockyAI is an advanced subscription-based analysis engine designed to support traders with objective data-driven decisions.
Instead of relying on subjective chart interpretation, StockyAI processes market data using quantitative models, technical analysis, adaptive scoring, and probability mapping to generate actionable trading signals.

This product connects directly to the StockyAI cloud server, where analysis is performed in real-time. The indicator simply requests signals using your personal API Access Key. No external configuration is required.

Key Features

  • Real-time cloud-based trade signal generation

  • Automatic license activation via subscription (PayPal)

  • Smart ranking engine with normalized scoring (0–100)

  • Directional probability projection (probability of upward movement)

  • Dynamic price levels including:

    • Suggested target price (TP)

    • Expected retracement zone

    • Automatic stop-loss estimation

  • Weekly analysis horizon optimized for swing traders

  • Data sourced from live market feed via Yahoo Finance API

  • Lightweight MQL5 indicator (no heavy calculations inside MT5)

Supported Markets

StockyAI supports any symbol available in Yahoo Finance format, including:

  • US Stocks

  • Indonesian Stocks (JK Market)

Examples:
AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, META, BBCA.JK, BBRI.JK, BTC-USD.

How It Works

  1. Purchase subscription access.

  2. Receive a unique API key via email.

  3. Enter the API key into the indicator settings.

  4. Type the symbol you want to analyze.

  5. The indicator sends a secure request to the StockyAI server.

  6. The server returns:

    • Signal type (Bullish Strong, Bullish Light, Neutral, Bearish)

    • Probability of upward movement

    • Suggested trading levels

    • Current analyzed price

Who Is StockyAI Made For?

  • Swing traders

  • Stock investors

  • Traders looking for unbiased confirmations

  • Users who prefer AI-based decision tools instead of manual charting

StockyAI is not designed for ultra-short scalping or high-frequency trading.

Requirements

  • Stable internet connection

  • Valid active subscription

  • API key bound to one account (anti-sharing system)

Terms of Use

  • The subscription gives access to servers and algorithmic analysis.

  • Only one trading account can be used per active license key.

  • Reselling, copying, or attempting to bypass the system is prohibited.

Notes

StockyAI does not execute trades automatically.
It provides analytical guidance and suggested price levels.
The user remains fully responsible for trade decisions and risk management.


