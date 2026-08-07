Gold EA Signal M5 Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 6.0
- 激活: 10
DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5)
Check out my EA results videos on YouTube.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KndcRmbum6w
Features
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Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
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Optimized for the M5 timeframe.
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Recommended for Vantage Broker.
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Supports Fully Automatic Trading and Manual Signal Mode.
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Intelligent trend analysis system.
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Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management.
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Advanced money management and risk control.
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Supports both Demo and Live accounts.
Trading Modes
Auto Trading
The EA automatically:
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Detects market trends.
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Opens and manages trades.
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Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Manages all active positions.
Manual Signal Mode
To use the EA as a signal indicator only:
InpAutoTrading
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True → Fully Automatic Trading.
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False → Signal Only (Manual Trading).
X2 Mode
Enable InpX2 to automatically open one additional position in the same direction.
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Higher profit potential.
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Higher trading exposure.
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All positions remain under the EA's money management system.
X3 Mode
Enable InpX3 to activate an additional pending Limit Order.
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Improves trading opportunities.
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Higher profit potential.
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Designed for traders with a higher risk tolerance.
Money Management
DAIBANG 5 WIN includes an intelligent money management system focused on capital preservation and disciplined trading.
The EA controls overall trading exposure through predefined risk management rules and has been optimized using the recommended capital and lot size settings below.
Recommended Capital & Lot Size
|Account Balance
|Lot Size
|400 USD
|0.01
|800 USD
|0.02
|1,200 USD
|0.03
|1,600 USD
|0.04
|2,000 USD
|0.05
|2,400 USD
|0.06
|2,800 USD
|0.07
|3,200 USD
|0.08
|3,600 USD
|0.09
|4,000 USD
|0.10
Following the recommended capital-to-lot ratio helps maintain optimal performance and disciplined risk management.
Trailing Take Profit
InpUseTrailingTP
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True → Enable Trailing TP.
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False → Disable Trailing TP (Recommended).
The recommended setting (False) maintains an approximate Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.
Recommended Environment
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Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: M5
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Broker: Vantage
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VPS Recommended
Important Notes
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Use the recommended timeframe.
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Follow the recommended capital and lot size table.
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Do not exceed the recommended lot size.
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Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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You can view previously tested boards on the YouTube channel.
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