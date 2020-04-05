Quantum Impulse Engine

Quantum Impulse Engine is a professional, self-managing Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, it runs a continuous multi-stage market structure analysis in the background, and only engages once its internal confirmation sequence has genuinely qualified. Quantum Impulse Engine does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it opens, with several adaptive exit models to choose from depending on how you want risk handled.

Important note: Quantum Impulse Engine is a structure-driven, event-based system — it is not a scalper and not an always-in-the-market EA. It waits patiently through multiple confirmation stages before considering an entry, which means it can sit flat for extended stretches rather than force a trade into unqualified conditions. If you're looking for a high-frequency system that's always active, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe.
  • Multi-Stage Confirmation Engine – Tracks how price structure develops in real time and only qualifies an entry after a sequence of internal confirmation checkpoints has been satisfied, filtering out weak, premature, or false moves. The full confirmation logic is proprietary and not disclosed.
  • Configurable Entry Triggers – Choose which stage(s) of the confirmation sequence you want the EA to act on, so you can dial the system toward earlier (more frequent) or later (higher-conviction) entries.
  • Adaptive Invalidation & Reset Logic – The EA continuously re-validates its own market read bar by bar and automatically stands down the moment conditions no longer support the trade idea — including optional cooldown and timeout controls so it doesn't immediately re-chase the same setup.
  • Flexible Stop Loss Modes – Structure-based dynamic stops, a fixed-distance stop, or a volatility-zone-edge stop — independently switchable to match your risk style.
  • Flexible Take Profit Modes – Structure-based extension targets, fixed-distance targets, risk-multiple (R:R) targets, or dynamic exit-on-structure-completion — pick what fits your trade management preference.
  • Spread & Exposure Filters – Configurable maximum spread filter and single-position management per symbol, so the EA stays disciplined in fast or illiquid conditions.
  • Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Every order runs a pre-flight margin check and lot-size normalization against your broker's real symbol limits before being sent.
  • Broker-Validated Order Placement – Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are checked and adjusted against your broker's real minimum stop/freeze distance and current spread before sending, preventing invalid-stop rejections.
  • Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing.
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A premium dark, gold-and-blue styled on-chart panel with a live pulse indicator showing current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, win/loss streaks, gross/net profit, and drawdown at a glance.
  • Clean Visual Presentation – Optional dark chart theme with gridlines removed and gold/blue candle styling, applied automatically so the chart looks sharp for live trading or screen recording out of the box.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold recommended)
  • Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Advanced Features

1. Structure-Based Confirmation Sequence Rather than trading off a single indicator trigger, Quantum Impulse Engine builds a live internal picture of market structure and only acts once several independent checkpoints in that structure have confirmed in sequence. Each checkpoint can independently invalidate the setup, which is what allows the EA to filter out the large majority of false or premature moves before risking capital. The specific mechanics of this process are proprietary and are not disclosed.

2. Self-Managing Invalidation The EA doesn't just check conditions once at entry — it re-evaluates its own market read on every new bar, and will stand itself down the instant price behaves in a way that no longer supports the original idea, closing any open position tied to that read. Optional cooldown and timeout settings prevent it from immediately re-engaging on the same failed idea.

3. Universal Error Prevention Before every order, Quantum Impulse Engine runs a full pre-flight check — margin availability, lot-size normalization, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

4. Live Performance Dashboard A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, streaks, and profit/loss figures, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment — styled to be genuinely pleasant to glance at during a live session.

Why Choose Quantum Impulse Engine?

Quantum Impulse Engine isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, waiting for a genuinely qualified structural read rather than forcing entries. By combining a patient, multi-stage confirmation process with fully validated order execution, adaptive risk management, and a clear real-time dashboard, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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