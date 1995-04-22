Quantum Impulse Engine

Quantum Impulse Engine is a professional, self-managing Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, it runs a continuous multi-stage market structure analysis in the background, and only engages once its internal confirmation sequence has genuinely qualified. Quantum Impulse Engine does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it opens, with several adaptive exit models to choose from depending on how you want risk handled.

Important note: Quantum Impulse Engine is a structure-driven, event-based system — it is not a scalper and not an always-in-the-market EA. It waits patiently through multiple confirmation stages before considering an entry, which means it can sit flat for extended stretches rather than force a trade into unqualified conditions. If you're looking for a high-frequency system that's always active, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe.
  • Multi-Stage Confirmation Engine – Tracks how price structure develops in real time and only qualifies an entry after a sequence of internal confirmation checkpoints has been satisfied, filtering out weak, premature, or false moves. The full confirmation logic is proprietary and not disclosed.
  • Configurable Entry Triggers – Choose which stage(s) of the confirmation sequence you want the EA to act on, so you can dial the system toward earlier (more frequent) or later (higher-conviction) entries.
  • Adaptive Invalidation & Reset Logic – The EA continuously re-validates its own market read bar by bar and automatically stands down the moment conditions no longer support the trade idea — including optional cooldown and timeout controls so it doesn't immediately re-chase the same setup.
  • Flexible Stop Loss Modes – Structure-based dynamic stops, a fixed-distance stop, or a volatility-zone-edge stop — independently switchable to match your risk style.
  • Flexible Take Profit Modes – Structure-based extension targets, fixed-distance targets, risk-multiple (R:R) targets, or dynamic exit-on-structure-completion — pick what fits your trade management preference.
  • Spread & Exposure Filters – Configurable maximum spread filter and single-position management per symbol, so the EA stays disciplined in fast or illiquid conditions.
  • Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Every order runs a pre-flight margin check and lot-size normalization against your broker's real symbol limits before being sent.
  • Broker-Validated Order Placement – Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are checked and adjusted against your broker's real minimum stop/freeze distance and current spread before sending, preventing invalid-stop rejections.
  • Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing.
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A premium dark, gold-and-blue styled on-chart panel with a live pulse indicator showing current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, win/loss streaks, gross/net profit, and drawdown at a glance.
  • Clean Visual Presentation – Optional dark chart theme with gridlines removed and gold/blue candle styling, applied automatically so the chart looks sharp for live trading or screen recording out of the box.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold recommended)
  • Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Advanced Features

1. Structure-Based Confirmation Sequence Rather than trading off a single indicator trigger, Quantum Impulse Engine builds a live internal picture of market structure and only acts once several independent checkpoints in that structure have confirmed in sequence. Each checkpoint can independently invalidate the setup, which is what allows the EA to filter out the large majority of false or premature moves before risking capital. The specific mechanics of this process are proprietary and are not disclosed.

2. Self-Managing Invalidation The EA doesn't just check conditions once at entry — it re-evaluates its own market read on every new bar, and will stand itself down the instant price behaves in a way that no longer supports the original idea, closing any open position tied to that read. Optional cooldown and timeout settings prevent it from immediately re-engaging on the same failed idea.

3. Universal Error Prevention Before every order, Quantum Impulse Engine runs a full pre-flight check — margin availability, lot-size normalization, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

4. Live Performance Dashboard A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks current market state, direction, trade statistics, win rate, streaks, and profit/loss figures, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment — styled to be genuinely pleasant to glance at during a live session.

Why Choose Quantum Impulse Engine?

Quantum Impulse Engine isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, waiting for a genuinely qualified structural read rather than forcing entries. By combining a patient, multi-stage confirmation process with fully validated order execution, adaptive risk management, and a clear real-time dashboard, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 14th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Orca Killer Algo
Premananth R
专家
Orca Killer Algo  is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers:   IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe:   M5 (Recommended) Strategy Type:   Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion Single Orde
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot
Premananth R
5 (1)
专家
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot is an automated trading system built around a self-adjusting analytical engine that continuously evaluates market behavior and adapts its internal parameters over time. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but compatible with other liquid symbols, it is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe: M15 & H1 (Recommended) Strategy
Metal Dragon
Premananth R
专家
Metal Dragon is a professional Expert Advisor built for precision entries and disciplined risk control on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price wiggle, its core engine continuously reads market momentum in the background and " waits for the right moment"  — entries are only triggered once conditions genuinely align, never forced. Metal Dragon does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All trades opened by the EA are protected by a fully configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit sy
Nano Shark
Premananth R
专家
Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) . It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does  not  use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All tra
Gold Pulse Scalper
Premananth R
专家
Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
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Ravencrest
Premananth R
专家
Ravencrest - High Volume Breakout (Self-Managing EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously monitors market structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal breakout-confirmation conditions genuinely qualify. Ravencrest does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and ever
Falcon Edge
Premananth R
专家
Falcon Edge is a multi-currency automated trading system developed for XAUUSD  on the M5 timeframe. It uses advanced algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined market conditions. Supported Settings Symbols: XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread broker Timeframe: M5  Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Multi-Currency Trading: Yes Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) for 0.01 Lot Broker Compatibili
Golden Python
Premananth R
专家
Golden Python Golden Python is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability price conditions using multi-period channel analysis and manages each trade with a structured, rule-based approach from entry to exit. The system does not use martingale, grid recovery, or averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss and is managed through a profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains at progressively higher
Phoenix Strike
Premananth R
专家
Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
Aurum X Gold
Premananth R
专家
Aurum X Gold  (Self Learning EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously reads market volatility and structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely line up. Aurum X Gold does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA learns from
Scorpion AI System
Premananth R
专家
Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade stat
Scorpion Multi Logic Pro
Premananth R
专家
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
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