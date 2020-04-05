Aurum X Gold (Self Learning EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously reads market volatility and structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely line up. Aurum X Gold does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA learns from its own trading history over time — tracking how its setups have historically performed under different market conditions, and using that data as an additional confirmation layer before committing to a new trade.

Important note: Aurum X Gold is built for patient, selective trading — not for aggressive traders chasing constant market activity. Its confirmation process is intentionally strict, which means it will sit out of the market for extended periods rather than force a trade. If you're looking for a high-frequency, always-in-the-market system, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe

– Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe Adaptive Confirmation Engine – Continuously reads price behavior around key volatility levels and waits for genuine confirmation before considering an entry, filtering out weak or premature setups

– Continuously reads price behavior around key volatility levels and waits for genuine confirmation before considering an entry, filtering out weak or premature setups Self-Learning Probability Tracking – Aurum X Gold keeps a live record of how its own past trades have performed under different market conditions, and can use this history as an extra filter — favoring conditions that have historically worked, and stepping back from ones that haven't

– Aurum X Gold keeps a live record of how its own past trades have performed under different market conditions, and can use this history as an extra filter — favoring conditions that have historically worked, and stepping back from ones that haven't Optional Momentum Confirmation Filter – A fully optional additional filter layer for traders who want tighter, more selective conditions before an entry is taken

– A fully optional additional filter layer for traders who want tighter, more selective conditions before an entry is taken Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – Choose between the EA's built-in volatility-adaptive exit logic or a fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, independently switchable to match your style

– Choose between the EA's built-in volatility-adaptive exit logic or a fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, independently switchable to match your style End-of-Day Protection – Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes

– Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Automatically caps position size against available free margin, so trades are sized appropriately (or skipped) instead of being rejected outright

– Automatically caps position size against available free margin, so trades are sized appropriately (or skipped) instead of being rejected outright Broker-Validated Order Placement – Every Stop Loss / Take Profit is checked and adjusted against the broker's real minimum stop distance before being sent, preventing invalid-stop rejections

– Every Stop Loss / Take Profit is checked and adjusted against the broker's real minimum stop distance before being sent, preventing invalid-stop rejections Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing

– Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing Live Performance Dashboard – A real-time on-chart panel showing current position status, floating P/L, win rate, streaks, average win/loss, and best/worst trade

– A real-time on-chart panel showing current position status, floating P/L, win rate, streaks, average win/loss, and best/worst trade Gold-Themed Dark Chart Styling – Optional professional dark theme with gold/silver-toned candles, applied automatically

Recommended Settings

Symbol: Any (Gold Recommended )

Any (Gold Recommended ) Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style

Fully configurable to suit your trading style Leverage: Minimum 1:30

Minimum 1:30 Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

$200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots

$501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots

$1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account

For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Continuous Operation

For optimal performance, Aurum X Gold should run with uninterrupted operation. The engine tracks evolving market conditions and its own trading history continuously, so restarting MT5 or the EA can interrupt this process. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Self-Learning Probability Tracking

Behind the scenes, Aurum X Gold keeps a detailed record of how its own setups have historically played out. Rather than treating every signal as equal, it can weigh new opportunities against this accumulated track record — an extra layer of discipline on top of its core confirmation logic.

2. Universal Error Prevention

Before every order, Aurum X Gold runs a full pre-flight check: margin availability, position sizing against free margin, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

3. Live Performance Dashboard

A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks floating P/L, position status, win rate, streaks, and trade-by-trade statistics, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment.

Why Choose Aurum X Gold?

Aurum X Gold isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, backed by its own historical performance data. By combining a patient confirmation process with self-tracked probability weighting and robust error prevention, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.