Scorpion AI System

Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade status, targets, and full statistics, all in one place.

Important note: Scorpion AI Systems is built for disciplined, patient trading — not for aggressive traders looking for high trade frequency or rapid-fire entries. It is designed to wait for genuine confirmation rather than force activity, so trade frequency will naturally be lower than scalping-style or high-turnover systems. If your style is aggressive, high-frequency trading, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

Structured Entry Engine – Continuously monitors price action and only acts once its internal confirmation logic lines up, filtering out low-quality or premature entries

– Continuously monitors price action and only acts once its internal confirmation logic lines up, filtering out low-quality or premature entries Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe

– Works on Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe Configurable Trade Management – Choose between the EA's structure-based exit logic or fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, depending on your preference

– Choose between the EA's structure-based exit logic or fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, depending on your preference Optional Momentum Confirmation Filter – An additional, fully optional confirmation layer that can be enabled to require momentum alignment before a trade is taken, for traders who want an extra layer of confirmation

– An additional, fully optional confirmation layer that can be enabled to require momentum alignment before a trade is taken, for traders who want an extra layer of confirmation End-of-Day Protection – Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes, configurable to your preference

– Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes, configurable to your preference Universal Error Prevention System – Pre-flight margin, spread, and broker stop-distance checks run before every order, so trades aren't rejected due to invalid volume, invalid stops, or insufficient margin

– Pre-flight margin, spread, and broker stop-distance checks run before every order, so trades aren't rejected due to invalid volume, invalid stops, or insufficient margin Broker Friendly – Automatic lot-step and stop-distance normalization across brokers and symbol digit configurations

– Automatic lot-step and stop-distance normalization across brokers and symbol digit configurations Live Performance Dashboard – A sectioned, real-time on-chart panel showing market conditions, current position status, targets, and full performance statistics: total trades, win rate, streaks, best/worst trade, and net P/L

– A sectioned, real-time on-chart panel showing market conditions, current position status, targets, and full performance statistics: total trades, win rate, streaks, best/worst trade, and net P/L Dark Theme Chart Styling – Optional clean dark chart theme applied automatically for a professional look

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Recommended )

XAUUSD (Recommended ) Timeframe: Configurable to suit your trading style

Configurable to suit your trading style Leverage: Minimum 1:30

Minimum 1:30 Deposit: Minimum $300

Lot Size Recommendations

$200 – $500 Balance: 0.02 lots

$501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.05 – 0.1 lots

$1,000+ Balance: 0.1 – 0.15 lots for every $1,000 in your account

For Prop Firms: Use 0.1 lots for every $5,000 balance

Continuous Operation

For optimal performance, Scorpion AI Systems should run with uninterrupted operation. The engine tracks evolving market structure over time, so restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal state and may cause it to miss a setup that was already forming. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

Scorpion AI Systems runs a full pre-flight check before every order:

Account margin availability

Lot size normalization to broker limits

Broker stop-level, freeze-level, and spread requirements

Tick-size price rounding

If any check fails, the EA adjusts automatically or skips the trade — never forcing an order through.

2. Live Performance Dashboard

A sectioned, professional on-chart dashboard shows market conditions, live position status (TP/SL/open P/L), and full performance statistics — total trades, wins/losses, win rate, streaks, best/worst trade, and net P/L — all updating in real time.

Why Choose Scorpion AI Systems?

Scorpion AI Systems isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade with discipline. The entry engine is intentionally patient, and its optional confirmation filters and end-of-day protection exist to keep entries selective rather than frequent. Paired with the Universal Error Prevention System and a fully transparent live dashboard, it's designed for traders who value a steady, rule-based approach over constant activity.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.